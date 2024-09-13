AUS VS ENG: Travis Head fires Australia to easy win over England in 1st T20I

LONDON: Australia’s Travis Head struck a remarkable 19-ball half-century including 30 off one over as his side beat England by 28 runs in the first match of their T20 series in Southampton on Wednesday.

Head banged four sixes and eight fours in an explosive innings of 59 as Australia reached 86-0 in 5.5 overs.

Opener Matthew Short also struck two sixes in his knock of 41 but Australia, having reached the halfway point on 118-2, were pegged back by England’s spinners to end on 179 all out.

Having gained the momentum after taking 10 Australian wickets for 93, England were unable to carry it into their innings and were never really in the hunt.

England, featuring T20 debutants Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell and Jamie Overton and captained by Phil Salt in the absence of injured Jos Buttler, slumped to 52-4 as wickets fell at regular intervals on a chilly evening.

Sean Abbott took three wickets and Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa two apiece as England were all out for 151.

Head took a couple of overs to get his eye in but then let rip in spectacular fashion as Australia cashed in during the powerplay to leave England reeling.

Sam Curran came in for some fearsome punishment in the fifth over as Head began with successive fours before thumping a hat-trick of sixes and finishing it by carving another boundary.

Head was eventually out, top-edging Saqib Mahmood to the deep square leg boundary where Cox pouched the catch.

Following Head’s dismissal, Australian captain Mitchell Marsh was bowled by Adil Rashid for two but with Short also in attack mode, Australia looked poised for a huge score.

Short departed in the 11th over though, top-edging a slog sweep off the bowling of Liam Livingstone with Curran taking a well-judged catch, and the wheels began to fall off.

Livingstone had Marcus Stoinis and Tim David trapped lbw in successive deliveries as Australia slumped to 132-5.

Josh Inglis steadied the Australia ship with 37 but England polished off the tail impressively, taking three wickets in three balls as Australia went from 172-6 to 172-9.

Off-spinner Livingstone ended with figures of three for 22 from three overs.

In reply, England lost Will Jacks (6) to Hazlewood in the second over and Cox (17) in the fifth over to a superb diving catch by David off the bowling of Xavier Bartlett.

Captain Salt made 20 before falling to another fine catch on the boundary, this time by Short.

Livingstone top-scored for England with 37 off 27 deliveries but when he was clean bowled by Hazlewood, any hope England had of chasing the total receded.

The second match in the T20 series takes place in Cardiff on Friday. Agencies

