Australia captain Mitchell Marsh unlikely to bowl in T20Is against England

New Delhi: Australia captain Mitchell Marsh said it is highly unlikely that he will bowl in the upcoming three-match T20I series against England, citing the wealth of all-round options in the visitors’ line-up.

Marsh hasn’t bowled after suffering a hamstring tear during his time with Delhi Capitals in 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). He didn’t bowl at all in Australia’s campaign during this year’s T20 World Cup in June.

“I’m sort of just building. I don’t tend to bowl myself too much, is the honest answer, and we’re lucky that we’ve got plenty of bowling options within our team, so we’ll see how we go. My bowling’s on line: whether or not I bowl, we’ll wait and see. We’ve got heaps of options. I’m always building something,” Marsh was quoted as saying by ICC to reporters in Southampton. IANS

