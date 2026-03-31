Austin: Marco Bezzecchi Storms to US Grand Prix Glory in Dominant Fashion

NEW YORK: Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi extended his perfect start to the year by winning the United States Grand Prix in Austin on Sunday for his third consecutive win of the year, and fifth straight dating back to last season.

Bezzecchi led all 20 laps at the Circuit of the Americas, where he crossed the line 2.036 seconds ahead of teammate Jorge Martin. Pedro Acosta, who finished third in Saturday’s sprint before a penalty dropped him to eighth, rounded out the podium.

Bezzecchi, racing a day after he failed to finish a sprint for the second time this season after a crash, also reclaimed ?the lead in the MotoGP standings with 81 points, four points clear of Martin, who won Saturday’s sprint race.

With the win, Bezzecchi became the third Italian rider to win five in a row after Hall of Famers Valentino Rossi and Giacomo Agostini. He is also the first rider to win the first three grands prix of the season since Marc Marquez in 2014. Agencies

Also Read: West Indies women's cricket team Fined 10% Match Fee for Slow Over-Rate in ODI Clash