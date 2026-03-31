West Indies women's cricket team Fined 10% Match Fee for Slow Over-Rate in ODI Clash

St Kitts: West Indies have been fined 10 per cent match fee for maintain a slow over-rate during their first women’s ODI against Australia, held on Friday. Captain Hayley Matthews pled guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction, with the ICC saying there was no need for a formal hearing.

“The sanction was imposed by Reon King of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees after the hosts were ruled out to be two overs short of the target, with time allowances taken into consideration.

“On-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Candace La Borde, third umpire Jacquline Williams and fourth umpire Maria Abbott leveled the charge,” said the ICC in its statement on Monday. IANS

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