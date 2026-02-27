Austin WTA Tournament introduces ‘Rage Room’ for players

NEW DELHI: A WTA tournament in Texas has unveiled a “rage room” for players to take out their frustrations away from the cameras after Coco Gauff’s racket-smashing outburst at the Australian Open last month sparked ?debate about privacy at tournaments. Shortly after Gauff’s 59-minute quarterfinal loss to Elina Svitolina at Melbourne Park, the American went to the match call area and repeatedly smashed her racket on the ground, unaware that it was being broadcast to viewers around the world. Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek were among the players calling for more privacy off the court following the incident.

“Introducing the ATX Open rage room - the first of its kind - where players can privately express frustration or emotion in a safe, camera-free environment,” the WTA 250 tournament posted on its social media platforms. Agencies

