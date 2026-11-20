Turin: World number four Ben Shelton had to battle for over two hours before carving out a 7-6(8), 7-5 win over Spaniard Rafael Jodar at the ATP Finals on Thursday to close in on a semifinal spot.

The American, a Paris Masters finalist earlier this month, looked in trouble when he struggled with Jodar’s serve and did not muster a break point in the first set.

It was Jodar who looked more likely to break the deadlock before Shelton got the edge in a tightly contested tiebreak.

He earned an early break in the second set and looked firmly in control until Jodar won three consecutive games to go 5-4 up.

Shelton, however, stayed composed and won two long and brutal baseline rallies to break back before delivering a near-perfect service game to seal his win.

The 20-year-old Jodar, who has enjoyed a sensational debut year on the tour shooting up from the mid-100s to the top 10 in less than 12 months, will end his debut ATP Finals appearance with three group losses.

Frances Tiafoe secured a milestone win at the ATP Finals and kept his hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive after the 28-year-old American beat home favourite Flavio Cobolli 7-6(6), 6-0 in a clash between two debutants at the season finale.

With his 90-minute victory against Cobolli, Tiafoe became the fourth American to win a match at the Nitto ATP Finals since 2010, joining Taylor Fritz (6), Jack Sock (2) and Ben Shelton (1).

Tiafoe saved two set points in the opening set and showcased the impressive steel he has developed throughout 2026 before moving to 1-1 in the Ivan Lendl Group and remaining in contention for a last-four spot in Turin.

He will face former champion Daniil Medvedev in his last group-stage match on Friday.

Tiafoe, who is making his ATP Finals debut, won his first ATP 500 title in Halle, reached the ATP Masters 1000 final in Cincinnati and advanced to the semi-finals at the US Open.

By taking the opening set against Cobolli, Tiafoe also ensured that the second seed, Carlos Alcaraz, would advance to the semi-finals. Agencies

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