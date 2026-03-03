Australia Calls Up Uncapped Trenaman and Brown for Test Against India

Melbourne: Australia have called up uncapped pair Rachel Trenaman and Maitlan Brown to their squad for one-off Test against India, that commences at the WACA Ground in Perth on March 6. The uncapped pair will join their teammates in Perth this week, adding depth following the quad injuries to Garth and Ellyse Perry, and Sophie Molineux’s back complaint.

Trenaman comes into an Australia squad for the first time as cover for Perry, is battling a quad issue and will play purely as a batter in Perth should she recover in time, while key pacer Kim Garth has already been ruled out of the match with an injury problem of her own. IANS

