Australia overpower England by 7 wickets at Lord’s to secure Women’s T20 World Cup title

London: Australia thrashed hosts England by 7 wickets to lift the Women's T20 World Cup title at Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday.

After restricting England at just 150 runs, Aussie girls reached the target in 17.1 overs losing 3 wickets. Beth Mooney (64 from 49 balls) and Phoebe Litchfield (48 from 35 balls) put on excelent partnership of 100 runs from 67 balls for the second wicket.

Earlier, captain Nat Sciver-Brunt produced a calm and composed unbeaten half-century, while Freya Kemp played a valuable late innings of 44 not out to help England recover from early setbacks and post a competitive 150/4 in 20 overs.

After Australia won the toss and opted to bowl, England found it difficult to get going. Kim Garth bowled with excellent control in the opening over, conceding just seven runs and keeping the batters under pressure.

With two wickets down, England finished the powerplay at 39/2 after six overs.

The England captain Sciver-Brunt remained unbeaten on 58 from 53 balls, an innings that included five boundaries. Kemp provided the finishing touch with an unbeaten 44 off just 28 deliveries, hitting four fours and a six.

For Australia, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Annabel Sutherland and captain Sophie Molineux claimed one wicket each.

Brief Scores: England 150/4 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 58*, Freya Kemp 44*, Alice Capsey 23;Lucy Hamilton 1-19, Kim Garth 1-20) lost to Australia 153/3 in 17.1 overs (Beth Mooney 64, Phoebe Litchfield 48). Agencies

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