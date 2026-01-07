Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood set for Big Bash League return

Sydney: Australia’s top fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has regained full fitness ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 and is set to return to competitive action after joining the Sydney Sixers for the remainder of the Big Bash League 2025-26 season. The right-handed pacer has been added as a supplementary contracted player and will feature for the Sixers for the rest of the tournament.

“We’re excited to welcome back Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood as a supplementary contracted player for KFC BBL 15,” the Sydney Sixers wrote on their social media platform.

In the Big Bash League, a supplementary contract allows clubs to sign Cricket Australia-contracted players who are expected to have limited availability due to national team commitments.

This mechanism was introduced to help BBL clubs secure top Australian talent without forcing them to sacrifice a valuable spot on their primary 18-man bench or commit to a significant salary-cap hit for a player who may not play many matches. IANS

