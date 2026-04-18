Australia to Play First ODI Series in Bangladesh in 15 Years on June White-Ball Tour

Melbourne: Australia will tour Bangladesh for a white-ball series, which consists of three One-Day International (ODI) matches and as many T20Is, from June 9 to 21.

The three ODI matches will be played on June 9, 11 & 14 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, followed by three T20Is at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, scheduled for June 17, 19, and 21.

The ODI series will mark Australia’s first in Bangladesh in 15 years. Australia last played One-day cricket in Bangladesh in 2011, a three-match series in April of that year played entirely at the same Sher-e-Bangla venue in Dhaka’s Mirpur district that will host all three ODIs this time around. That series was also Michael Clarke’s debut as Australia captain. IANS

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