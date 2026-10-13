Australia to wear special kit for 150th Anniversary Test at MCG

Melbourne: Australia will wear a one-off special edition of their Test whites featuring green and gold for the 150th Anniversary Test against England at the MCG next March. CA revealed the special kit on Monday to coincide with 150 days to go until the Test begins on March 11.

The special kit replaces the golden wattle trimmings with gold, while a green placket has been introduced. It also features the anniversary Test logo in gold on the sleeve, as well as the logo of kit manufacturer Asics.

The golden trim will adorn the collar and piping along the side seams of the shirt and pants, as well as gold buttons.

The kit is otherwise unchanged from the version worn by Australia’s men in Tests since release in the 2025-26 summer, with Indigenous artwork from renowned Aboriginal artist Aunty Fiona Clarke featured on the shoulders. IANS

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