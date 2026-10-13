Wushu Coaching Centre Dominates Khelo India Women’s Wushu League with 8 Golds

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: ASMITA Khelo India Women’s Wushu League (City/District) was held at Arya Vidyapeet College in the city on Sunday. The Around 114 players took part in the championship. Wushu Coaching Centre bagged the 1st Place with 8 Gold medals. Barpeta Wushu Club finished second (4 Gold and 1 silver and 2 Bronze medals) while Bonda Wushu and Self Defence Martial Arts Academy won the 3rd Place (2 Gold and 1 silver and 1 Bronze medals).

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