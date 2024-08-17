Disappointed Indian para shuttler Pramod Bhagat opens up on Paris Paralympics ban

NEW DELHI: Indian para shuttler Pramod Bhagat claimed that he was confident about defending his gold medal at the upcoming Paris Paralympics 2024, but a "hard decision" of handing him an 18-month ban by the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) took away the opportunity from him. On August 13, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) released a statement to confirm that the CAS handed Bhagat an 18-month ban for whereabouts failures.

Bhagat will remain suspended from all badminton-related activities until September 1, 2025. As a result, he won't have the opportunity to defend his title and will miss the marquee event in Paris.

"I didn't expect that the decision would go against me," Bhagat told ANI.

While reflecting on his chances of defending his gold in the upcoming edition, on the back of his incredible form, Bhagat claimed that he was going to defend his title.

"I was defending my Tokyo Olympic gold medal. Since January 2023, I have won a lot of titles. My performance was really good, and I was sure that I would defend my medal. But the decision was heart breaking for me. My four years of training became worthless. I am 36, and this medal was really important to me," Bhagat added. Agencies

