Australian wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade announces retirement from international cricket

Melbourne: Australian wicketkeeper-batter announced his retirement from the international cricket on Tuesday, with his career spanning 13 years and 225 international appearances for Australia. The 36-year-old retires having featured for his country at three editions of the T20 World Cup, with his most memorable achievement coming in 2021 when he helped guide Australia to their inaugural 20-over title in Dubai in his role as vice-captain.

Wade starred at that tournament, with his innings of 41* from just 17 deliverers in a thrilling semi-final victory over Pakistan among his many career highlights. The keeper-batter also made 36 Test appearances for Australia, scoring 1,613 runs with four Test centuries and five fifties. He played 97 ODIs as well, scoring 1,867 runs in 83 innings at an average of 26.29, with a century and 11 fifties to his name.

In 92 T20Is, he scored 1,202 runs at an average of 26.03, with a strike rate of 134.15. He scored three half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 80.

While Wade will continue to play at the domestic level in Australia and appear in franchise cricket around the world, the veteran will begin his coaching journey immediately having been drafted into the Aussies’ coaching staff for next month’s T20I series at home against Pakistan.(ANI)

