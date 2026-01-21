Australia’s Will Malajczuk smashes fastest century in U19 WC history

NEW DELHI: Australia’s left-handed batter Will Malajczuk smashed the fastest century in the history of the ICC Under-19 World Cup, off just 51 balls, to steer Australia to a convincing eight-wicket victory over Japan here on Tuesday. Chasing 202, the opener scored half of his team’s runs with a stunning 102 from 55 balls to secure Australia’s second win of its title defence and a place in the Super Sixes.

Having won the toss, Japan elected to bat and was led by the in-form Hugo Tani-Kelly, as he and Nihar Parmar added 58 for the second wicket before the latter was run out for 33.

Tani-Kelly, who made a century against Sri Lanka in his side’s opener, batted through the rest of the innings for a knock of 79 not out from 135 balls.

Naden Cooray made inroads in the Japanese batting lineup to finish with three for 31 from 10 overs.

Japan made 201 for eight from their 50 overs, and Australia made a quick start in the chase as Malajczuk and Nitesh Samuel put on a 135-run partnership for the first wicket. Agencies

Also Read: Shafali Verma becomes second Indian to score 1000 runs in WPL