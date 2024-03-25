Avijit Singha Roy guides Navajyoti Club to victory in Guwahati Premier League Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rode on an unbeaten half century knock from Avijit Singha Roy (57, 4X5, 6X2) Navajyoti Club defeated 91 yards Club by 7 wickets in the Guwahati Premier League Cricket held at the Judges Field here today. Chasing 120 runs to win, Navajyoti Club reached the target in 17.1 overs losing three wickets.

Brief scores: 91 Yards Club: 119 (18.5 overs), Mohit Khatri (29), Raj Biswa (27), Bikash Chetri 3-27, Abir Chakraborty 2-9; Navajyoti Club 120-3 (17.1 overs), Avijit Singha Roy 57no, Hrishikesh Tamuli 31 no, Mohit Khatri 2-12.

Also Read: Guwahati Premier League Cricket: New Star Club and Navajyoti Club win

Also Watch: