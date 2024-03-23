Bud Cricket Club, GTC win in Guwahati Premier League Cricket at Judges Field

Our Sports Reporter
GUWAHATI: Bud Cricket Club registered 18-run win against New Star Club in the Guwahati Premier League Cricket at the Judges Field here today. In the other match of the day Gauhati Town Club (GTC) thrashed SG Club by 94 runs.
Brief scores: 1st match: Bud Cricket Club 156-8 (20 overs), Ankit Singh 33, Rishav Das 29, Kunal Sarma 2-20, Parvej Musaraf 2-27, New Star Club 138 (20 overs), Anurag Talukdar 43, Samik Das 25, Darshan Rajbongshi 4-28.
2nd match: Gauhati Town Club 197-7 (20 overs), Saahil Jain 58, Sumit Ghadigaonkar 38, Anand Sharma 3-19, SG Club 103-9 (20 overs), Joydeep Singh 42, Shekharjyoti Barman 3-10.
