Axar Patel Becomes Fifth Indian to Play 100 T20Is

LONDON: India all-rounder Axar Patel made his hundredth T20I appearance for India in the fourth T20I against England on Thursday at the Gloucestershire Cricket Ground. With this milestone appearance, Axar has become only the fifth Indian to reach this milestone.

The other Indians to play 100 T20Is are Rohit Sharma (159), Hardik Pandya (138), Virat Kohli (125), and Suryakumar Yadav (113). The 32-year-old is also the first spin-bowling all-rounder to reach the milestone for India.

The next-closest active Indian player who could get to the milestone is Jasprit Bumrah, who currently sits on 95 appearances. Agencies

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