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Babar Azam Returns to Domestic Red-Ball Cricket

Babar Azam to return to Pakistan’s domestic first-class cricket for the first time since 2019, joining OGDCL as a guest player in the President’s Trophy.
Babar Azam
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New Delhi: Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam is set to return to the domestic red-ball circuit for the first time in seven years in a bid to regain his form.

Babar’s last domestic first-class appearance came when he led Central Punjab to the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title in December 2019. He will play for Oil &amp; Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) in the ongoing President’s Trophy Grade 1 first-class tournament after the department signed him as a guest player.  IANS

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