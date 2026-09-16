Babar Azam Returns to Domestic Red-Ball Cricket

New Delhi: Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam is set to return to the domestic red-ball circuit for the first time in seven years in a bid to regain his form.

Babar’s last domestic first-class appearance came when he led Central Punjab to the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title in December 2019. He will play for Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) in the ongoing President’s Trophy Grade 1 first-class tournament after the department signed him as a guest player. IANS

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