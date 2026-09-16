Laura Wolvaardt Equals Smriti Mandhana’s Record With 18th International Century

New Delhi: South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt has put herself alongside Smriti Mandhana at the summit of the century chart of women’s international cricket, producing a record-breaking 126 not out to power the Proteas women to an unassailable 3-0 series lead over Zimbabwe.

The Proteas skipper’s extraordinary innings in the third T20I was her fourth hundred in the format and the 18th century of her international career, taking her level with India’s Mandhana for the most hundreds in women’s cricket.

Wolvaardt needed only 62 deliveries to reach 126, striking at a remarkable 203.22. Her assault on the Zimbabwe bowling attack featured 16 fours and four sixes, while the unbeaten effort also rewrote the South African record books.

The 27-year-old surpassed her own previous T20I best of 115 not out, scored against Ireland in December last year. More significantly, she went past Shandre Fritz’s unbeaten 116 against the Netherlands in 2010 to claim the highest individual T20I score by a South African woman.

It was a performance that turned an already dominant series into a personal landmark for Wolvaardt, who was named Player of the Match after carrying South Africa to 200/1. IANS

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