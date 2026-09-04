Badrinath Questions Gambhir-Backed T20I Selections for Afghanistan Series

New Delhi: Former India batter S Badrinath has questioned the inclusion of Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy in India’s T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against Afghanistan, beginning September 13 in Delhi, suggesting that head coach Gautam Gambhir’s preferences may have played a role in the selections.

Reacting to the 15-member squad, Badrinath took aim at what he described as the continued backing received by certain players, particularly Sundar, while also expressing reservations about Reddy’s credentials as a bowling all-rounder.

“At first look, the coach’s favourites are back. Washington Sundar is getting tremendous backing in Indian cricket. He needs to really make use of it,” Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.

Badrinath then turned his attention to Reddy, making it clear that his assessment of the youngster was primarily based on his bowling ability rather than his batting.

“And somehow I don’t rate Nitish Kumar Reddy so high. That’s because of his bowling. I still feel he’s a batter and not someone I rate with the ball,” he said.

The Afghanistan series will see India make several changes to their squad, with a number of prominent names in line to return from injury. Jasprit Bumrah, Sundar, Nitish and Harshit Rana have all been included, although their participation remains subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence. IANS

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