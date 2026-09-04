Assam: Abhiruchi Sports Day celebrated at Bholaguri

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A quiz competition and felicitation programme for meritorious sportspersons were held on Thursday at Bholaguri in Golaghat district on the occasion of Abhiruchi Sports Day, organised by the Bholaguri Sports Association.

The programme was held at Apiram Gogoi High Secondary School. Veteran sportsperson Revakanta Gogoi and Pradip Mondal, the only national-level referee in Golaghat district in the martial art of Ju-Jitsu, were felicitated.

Meritorious sportspersons Tejasri Pangkhi Parijat Mondal (martial arts), Puja Pasi and Babita Pasi (football), and Purvik Agarwala and Dhir Ballabh Bora (badminton) were also felicitated. The quiz competition that followed was inaugurated by Dr Tridip Bora.

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