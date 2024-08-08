Sports

Bahrain’s Yavi Winfred wins women’s 3,000m steeplechase gold at Paris Olympic

Bahrain’s Yavi Winfred broke the Olympic record to win gold in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase at the Paris Games.
Paris: Bahrain’s Yavi Winfred broke the Olympic record to win gold in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase at the Paris Games.

The 24-year-old completed the grueling event in 8 minutes, 52.76 seconds, eclipsing the previous Games record of 8:58.81 set by Russian Gulnara Samitova-Galkina at the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai took silver in 8:53.34 and Kenyan Faith Cherotich claimed bronze in 8:55.15. IANS

Medals Tally

Country         G    S   B    T

1. USA          24  31 32  87

2. China       23  22 16  61

3. Australia 15  12 10 37

4. France        13  16 19 48

5. GB             12 15 19 46   

6.S. Korea      11  8   7  26

7. Japan         11 6  12 29

8. Italy            9  10 7  26

9.N’lands       9   5   6  20

10.Germany   8   5   4  17

64. India         0   0   3   3

Paris Olympic
Yavi Winfred

