Bahrain’s Yavi Winfred wins women’s 3,000m steeplechase gold at Paris Olympic

Paris: Bahrain’s Yavi Winfred broke the Olympic record to win gold in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase at the Paris Games.

The 24-year-old completed the grueling event in 8 minutes, 52.76 seconds, eclipsing the previous Games record of 8:58.81 set by Russian Gulnara Samitova-Galkina at the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai took silver in 8:53.34 and Kenyan Faith Cherotich claimed bronze in 8:55.15. IANS

Medals Tally

Country G S B T

1. USA 24 31 32 87

2. China 23 22 16 61

3. Australia 15 12 10 37

4. France 13 16 19 48

5. GB 12 15 19 46

6.S. Korea 11 8 7 26

7. Japan 11 6 12 29

8. Italy 9 10 7 26

9.N’lands 9 5 6 20

10.Germany 8 5 4 17

64. India 0 0 3 3

