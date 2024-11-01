BAN VS SA: Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Maharaj star in South Africa’s biggest Test win

Chattogram: South Africa clinched a landmark victory in Chattogram, overpowering Bangladesh by an innings and 273 runs to seal their first series win in the subcontinent in a decade at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

It was a historic series sweep for the Proteas, their first in Asia since 2008, lifting them to fourth in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. To stay in the race for the WTC final, South Africa will now aim to win three out of their four upcoming home Tests this summer.

This massive win featured South Africa’s largest margin of victory by runs in Test history, showcasing a complete team performance with standout contributions from batters and bowlers alike. Three centuries in the first innings set a formidable total, while pace and spin worked in harmony to dismantle Bangladesh.

Opting to bat first, South Africa put up an intimidating 575/6, declaring after Wiaan Mulder’s maiden Test ton (105*). In the process, they also hit 17 sixes in their innings – a record for the African side. Mulder, however, was not the only centurion, with opener Tony de Zorzi (177) and No.3 Tristan Stubbs (106) also slamming their first Test hundreds. With supporting knocks from David Bedingham (59) and Senuran Muthusamy (68*), the Proteas amassed a big total.

South Africa took 16 wickets on the third day alone, as Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj each claimed five-wicket hauls. Spin-bowling allrounder Senuran Muthusamy contributed with a career-best 4 for 45 in Bangladesh’s second innings, adding to the team’s dominant display.

In the second innings, Bangladesh’s best individual score was Hasan Mahmud’s 38. Their shot selection remained an issue, with batters repeatedly misjudging lengths and struggling to counter South Africa’s mix of pace and spin.

Kagiso Rabada, South Africa’s star seamer, delivered a superb performance, claiming his second consecutive five-wicket haul in the subcontinent. He was instrumental in Bangladesh’s first-innings collapse, striking early to claim Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who, uncertain about whether to drive or block, edged a rising delivery to keeper Kyle Verreynne.

Four balls later, Mushfiqur Rahim handed an easy catch to square leg, gifting Dane Paterson a breakthrough. Rabada continued his onslaught, dismissing Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who followed a delivery moving away from him, and then trapping debutant Mahidul Islam leg-before in the same over. His precision in the subcontinent has now yielded two five-wicket hauls, demonstrating his adaptability across conditions.

Keshav Maharaj proved invaluable on a surface assisting turn, taking five wickets alongside Rabada. He was backed by Senuran Muthusamy, whose four wickets for 45 runs in the second innings marked his career-best. The spin duo effectively strangled Bangladesh’s middle and lower order, leaving little room for any significant recovery.

With this win, South Africa not only achieved historical milestones but also boosted their WTC aspirations. Now in fourth place, they must secure three out of four wins in the upcoming home Tests to maintain a shot at qualifying for the WTC final.

Brief scores: South Africa 575/6 decl (Tony de Jorzi 177, Tristan Stubbs 106, David Bedingham 59, Kyle Verreynne 105 not out, Senuran Muthusamy 68 not out; Taijul Islam 5-198) beat Bangladesh 159 & 143 (Hasan Mahmud 38 not out, Najmul Hasan Shanto 36; Keshav Maharaj 5-) by an innings and 273 runs. IANS

