Banee Brata Das Elected General Secretary of Judo Federation of India

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Veteran sports administrator and President of the All Assam Judo Association, Banee Brata Das, was elected General Secretary of the Judo Federation of India (JFI) at its Annual General Meeting held in New Delhi on Monday.

The meeting also elected a new Executive Committee to oversee the affairs of the federation for the upcoming term. Das, a prominent figure in Indian judo administration, has played a significant role in the promotion and development of the sport in Assam and across the country. The newly constituted committee is expected to focus on strengthening grassroots development, enhancing athlete support programmes, and further promoting judo at the national level.

Also Read: Pakistan Squad Update: Salman Agha Set to Replace Shan Masood