Pakistan Squad Update: Salman Agha Set to Replace Shan Masood

New Delhi: Pakistan cricket is all set to see another change in Test captaincy with Salman Agha replacing Shan Masood who has a disappointing stint in the last three years. Masood has lost 12 of the 16 Tests he has captained since the tour of Australia in December 2023 with fourth straight loss to Bangladesh last month. Masood is the only captain from the top nine countries – excluding Bangladesh, Ireland and Afghanistan – losing his first 12 Tests in the 150-year history of the longer format, excluding Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. Agencies

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