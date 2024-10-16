Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) suspends head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe amid disciplinary concerns

Dhaka: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) suspended head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe on disciplinary grounds, with the process for his termination set to begin in 48 hours. The decision was announced during a press conference on Tuesday by BCB president Faruque Ahmed. Phil Simmons, the former West Indies coach, has been named as interim coach until the 2025 Champions Trophy. Hathurusinghe returned to Bangladesh in February 2023 for a second stint as head coach, faced criticism throughout his time in charge. During his initial tenure from 2014 to 2017, Bangladesh found success in ODI series against top teams and reaching the 2015 World Cup quarterfinals. IANS

