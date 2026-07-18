Bangladesh Crush Zimbabwe to Level T20 Series With a Thumping Win

HARARE: Tanzid Hasan and Saif Hassan struck half centuries, then spinners Rishad Hossain and Mahedi Hasan starred as Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 34 runs on Friday in 2nd T20I.

Batting first after losing the toss, the tourist made 186-5 thanks mainly to a 120-run first-wicket partnership between Hasan (58) and Saif Hassan (55).

Ngarava (2-23) and Brad Evans (2-65) were most successful in a seven-man Zimbabwe attack.

Zimbabwe made a disastrous start in reply, slumping to 21-3 with Mahedi Hasan (3-24) dismissing opener Tadiwanashe Marumani (4) and Dion Myers (4) cheaply.

Staring a heavy defeat at 108-8, tail-enders Brad Evans (25) and unbeaten Ngarava (15) put on 40 runs for the ninth wicket.

Zimbabwe was all out for 152 with two balls remaining. The Bangladesh victory levelled the three-match series, which will be decided on Sunday in Bulawayo. Agencies

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