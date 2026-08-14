Bangladesh pacer Mahmud bags 6-55, Australia crumble despite Smith’s 71 in first Test Day 1 clash

DARWIN: Bangladesh savoured its first taste of Test cricket in Australia in 23 years on Thursday as it skittled the world’s top-ranked side for less than 200 and moved to stumps in command at 96 for one on the first day of the series-opener in Darwin.

Hasan Mahmud was the standout performer on a famous day for Bangladesh pace bowling, taking 6-55 at the Marrara Oval to rout Pat Cummins’s team for 198, its lowest innings total in seven tests against the South Asian side.

Barring Steve Smith, who top-scored with 71, it was a poor batting display by Australia, with under-pressure opener Jake Weatherald (23) squandering a start and all-rounder Cameron Green’s 13-ball 13 set to deepen doubts about his place in the team.

“Yeah, not our best. Still plenty of cricket to be played, obviously,” said Smith.

“It would have been nice to have taken a few more (wickets). So, hopefully we start well in the morning, pick up a few early ones and put a pressure on.”

Starc made the sole breakthrough, removing Shadman Islam for 20, but opener Tanzid Hasan (32 not out) and number three Mominul Haque (35 not out) combined in a 60-run partnership to see Bangladesh safely to stumps.

Brief Scores: Australia 198 (Steve Smith 71; Hasan Mahmud 6-55, Ebadot Hossain 2-39) lead Bangladesh 96/1 (Mominul Haque 35*, Tanzid Tamim 32*) by 102 runs. Agencies

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