PSG edge Aston Villa 2-1 in Salzburg to retain UEFA Super Cup crown

SALZBURG: Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain underlined its status as Europe’s top club with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue scored either side of a debut goal for Villa teenager Brian Madjo in Salzburg as PSG retained the title it won for the first time 12 months earlier against another Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur.

The Super Cup, which pits the winner of Europe’s top club competition against the Europa League champion, was officiated by Somali referee Omar Artan. Agencies

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