Sports

Bangladesh Surge Past India in WTC 2027 Standings After 2-0 Test Series Win Over Pakistan

Bangladesh national cricket team moved ahead of India national cricket team in the ICC World Test Championship standings after beating Pakistan national cricket team by 78 runs in the Sylhet Test.
Bangladesh
Published on

Dubai: Bangladesh have leapfrogged India in the ICC World Test Championship standings after an impressive 78-run triumph over Pakistan in the second Test in Sylhet.

Bangladesh wrapped up the series-clinching victory during the morning session on the final day of the Test on Wednesday, with their bowlers taking the last three Pakistan wickets to ensure a 2-0 series scoreline.

The win took Bangladesh to fifth place on the WTC 2027 standings with a win-loss percentage of 58.33 percent, surpassing India, who dropped to sixth with 48.15 points from nine Tests, four wins and as many defeats along with a drawn Test. Meanwhile, Pakistan remained in eighth place on the standings following the loss.

India, who have not played a Test match so far this year, will play a one-off Test against Afghanistan, which is not part of the WTC cycle.

Resuming the final day on 316/7 while chasing a challenging 437-run target, Pakistan added 42 runs before being bowled out for 358 in 97.2 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with a fighting 94 off 166 balls, smashing 10 boundaries. (IANS)

Also Read: Ronaldo to play record sixth World Cup as Portugal name star-studded 2026 squad

Bangladesh
ICC World Test Championship
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com