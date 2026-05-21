Bangladesh Surge Past India in WTC 2027 Standings After 2-0 Test Series Win Over Pakistan

Dubai: Bangladesh have leapfrogged India in the ICC World Test Championship standings after an impressive 78-run triumph over Pakistan in the second Test in Sylhet.

Bangladesh wrapped up the series-clinching victory during the morning session on the final day of the Test on Wednesday, with their bowlers taking the last three Pakistan wickets to ensure a 2-0 series scoreline.

The win took Bangladesh to fifth place on the WTC 2027 standings with a win-loss percentage of 58.33 percent, surpassing India, who dropped to sixth with 48.15 points from nine Tests, four wins and as many defeats along with a drawn Test. Meanwhile, Pakistan remained in eighth place on the standings following the loss.

India, who have not played a Test match so far this year, will play a one-off Test against Afghanistan, which is not part of the WTC cycle.

Resuming the final day on 316/7 while chasing a challenging 437-run target, Pakistan added 42 runs before being bowled out for 358 in 97.2 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with a fighting 94 off 166 balls, smashing 10 boundaries. (IANS)

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