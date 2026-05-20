Taijul, Nahid put Bangladesh on brink of historic Test series sweep over Pakistan

SYLHET: Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed four wickets as Bangladesh moved within three wickets of a series sweep against Pakistan after reducing the tourists to 316-7 on day 4 of the second Test in the chase of an improbable 437.

Mohammad Rizwan was batting on 75 as the last hope for Pakistan, with Sajid Khan on 8 at stumps. Salman Agha and skipper Shan Masood added 71 runs each to help Pakistan take the Test to a fifth day.

Taijul put Bangladesh on top, breaking the threatening partnership of Agha and Rizwan, who shared 134 runs for the sixth wicket to give Pakistan a glimmer of hope. Taijul bowled Agha with a slider to break the stubborn rearguard before removing Hasan Ali for duck.

Fast bowler Nahid Rana took 2-58 with raw pace that troubled Pakistan throughout the day. He gave Bangladesh the first breakthrough when he dismissed Abdullah Fazal (6), who steered a short-pitch ball to gully.

Soon after, offspinner Mehidy Hasan trapped Azan Awais lbw for 21, giving Bangladesh control of the game.

But Masood and Babar Azam resisted, negotiating Nahid Rana’s bowling well and keeping the runs flowing. The 91-run stand between them came to an end when Taijul strangled Babar down the leg for 47.

Saud Shakeel then edged a pacy delivery of Nahid behind while Taijul had Masood caught at short-leg, leaving Pakistan 162-6 as Bangladesh sensed a victory inside four days.

But Rizwan, who showed grit in valuing his wicket, swept Taijul past square leg for boundary to raise his 14th fifty and Agha joined him soon after, getting to his 12th fifty off 74 balls.

However, an ambitious shot got the better of Agha as Taijul kept Bangladesh on the front foot.

Bangladesh was bowled out for 278 in the first innings, thanks to Litton Das’ 126 before dismissing Pakistan for 232.

The hosts rode on a 137 from Mushfiqur Rahim to put on 390 in the second innings, setting Pakistan the 400-plus target for a series-leveling victory.

No other team has successfully chased more than 418 runs for victory in Test cricket.

Bangladesh won the first Test by 104 runs and is bidding for second successive series sweep over Pakistan. Agencies

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