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Ronaldo to play record sixth World Cup as Portugal name star-studded 2026 squad

Portugal announced its 2026 World Cup squad, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who will play a record sixth World Cup alongside Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva.
Cristiano Ronaldo
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NEW DELHI: Portugal on Tuesday announced its squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. Cristiano Ronaldo leads a star-studded Portuguese side that also has the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha and many more in their ranks. The 41-year-old Al Nassr forward is set to appear in a record sixth World Cup, with Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and Argentine great Lionel Messi set to join the list. The Euro 2016 winner is in Group K with DR Congo, Colombia and Uzbekistan. Agencies

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Cristiano Ronaldo
FIFA World Cup 2026
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