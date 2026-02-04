Bangladesh women gain big in ICC Women’s T20I rankings

Dubai: After their unbeaten run at the recent ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, Bangladesh’s players gained big on the latest ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings. Bangladesh won through to this year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in style during the recent Qualifier tournament in Nepal as they registered victories in all seven matches they contested at the event.

Bangladesh received strong performances from a variety of sources, with hard-hitter Sobhana Mostary, skipper Nigar Sultana Joty and opener Dilara Akter all making solid contributions to finish high on the list of leading run-scorers, ICC reports.

Sultana Joty gained three places to move to 19th overall on the list for T20I batters following her 154 runs at the Qualifier, while Mostary (up 16 rungs to 36th) and Akter (up five spots to 65th) also made gains following their efforts at the tournament.

In the bowling chart, left-arm spinner Nahida Akter improved eight spots to move to 28th overall following her eight wickets at the Qualifier. IANS

