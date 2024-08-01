Barcelona defeat Manchester City 1-4 on penalties in pre-season clash

Orlando: Manchester City were beaten 1-4 on penalties after playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Barcelona in front of a sell-out crowd at the Camping World Stadium. Barcelona took the lead through Pau Victor’s low finish, with Nico O’Reilly’s equaliser then canceled out by Pablo Torre on the stroke of half-time. City deservedly drew level, though, when Jack Grealish found the top corner after great work from Mateo Kovacic before the hour mark. Pep Guardiola’s men pressed for an advantage until the end, but would ultimately fall to the lottery of a shoot-out in their second pre-season friendly in the United States. IANS

