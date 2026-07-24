Barcelona sign Germany forward Karim Adeyemi on five-year deal

Barcelona: La Liga champions Barcelona have completed the signing of Germany’s star Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund, with the forward putting pen to paper on a five-year deal ahead of the new season.

The 24-year-old had one season remaining on his deal at Signal Iduna Park, but decided to move his base to Camp Nou, where he will be united with former Bayern Munich and Germany boss Hansi Flick, who is now leading the Spanish Club.

Born in Munich on January 18, 2002, to a Nigerian father and a Romanian mother, Adeyemi brings an exciting and versatile attacking profile to the Barça squad. Throughout his career, he has shown his ability to play on either wing and through the middle as a centre-forward, combining blistering pace with a powerful left foot.

Adeyemi made 146 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions, registering 36 goals and 24 assists. He joined Dortmund in May 2022 after racking up 33 goals and 24 assists in 94 appearances for Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg. IANS

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