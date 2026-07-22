Bayern Munich Hand Konrad Laimer New Deal Through 2029

Berlin: Bayern Munich extended Austria international Konrad Laimer’s contract through June 2029, the Bundeslisga club said. The 29-year-old joined Bayern in 2023 and has won two Bundesliga titles, the German Cup and the German Super Cup.

“Reliability at the highest level has a name, and with his abilities and character he is an important part of the team,” sporting board member Max Eberl said. “He is a player who inspires and motivates others every single day.”

Laimer has made 136 competitive appearances for Bayern, scoring seven goals and providing 19 assists. His versatility has allowed him to play in several positions, although he has established himself primarily at right back. IANS

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