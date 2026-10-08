Former Barcelona winger Pedro Rodriguez retires at 39

New Delhi: Former Barcelona and Chelsea winger Pedro Rodriguez has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 39, bringing the curtain down on a glittering career that saw him win the FIFA World Cup, European Championship and UEFA Champions League.

Pedro had been without a club since leaving Italian side Lazio at the end of last season. The former Spain international confirmed his decision on social media, saying he felt it was the right time to begin a new chapter in his life. “I feel that now is the moment,” Pedro wrote alongside a video featuring some of the best moments of his career. “It’s the moment to take a step forward and start a new chapter in my life. I leave the game proud of fulfilling my dreams and of all the people who were alongside me making them a reality. Thank you, football, for making me so happy.” (IANS)

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