Christchurch: New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi believes his team’s ability to adjust to unfamiliar demands and withstand India’s bowling attack in the drawn opening Test will provide valuable confidence ahead of the second and final match at Hagley Oval, beginning Friday.

Ronchi praised the batting unit for negotiating an entire day under pressure in Wellington, saying the experience demonstrated the group’s ability to respond to different tactical challenges.

New Zealand managed to hold India to a draw despite facing sustained pressure on the final day, with Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell playing crucial roles in keeping the visitors at bay. Ronchi said the team’s response was particularly encouraging given that such a situation was relatively unfamiliar to the group.

“I think so. I guess the surface was pretty benign at the end there. But for the guys to bat through that last day the way they did against that attack and the questions that were posed to them, I guess, around trying to get through certain skulls and tactical things that the Indians were trying to throw at us was really cool. And we haven’t really been in a position like that before, especially in the time I’ve been involved. So I think as well it’s sort of, like you said, to take it forward into the next Test now and that in different situations we can adapt and make the most of those opportunities,” Ronchi told reporters upon his arrival here on Tuesday ahead of the 2nd Test.

Ronchi said the conversations within the dressing room revolved around understanding individual responsibilities and responding to the situation rather than following a uniform batting approach. He highlighted how different players contributed in their own ways while keeping the team’s requirements in mind.

“Yeah, it was. And I think it’s still the same conversations. It’s still, I guess, adaptability. You know your role and what you want to do in each moment. I think the way Rachin Ravindra goes about it, the way Daryl Mitchell goes about it, the way Glenn Phillips goes about it, it’s all very different. But you also know that in those moments they’re doing whatever’s needed for the team and that’s a pretty cool thing as well,” he added. IANS

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