New Delhi: Spanish giants Real Madrid are close to a new contract with England midfielder Jude Bellingham, with the former La Liga champions looking to extend his stay until 2031. The proposed deal is expected to place the 23-year-old among the highest-paid players in European football, with his salary likely to come close to that of Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior. However, Kylian Mbappe is expected to remain Real Madrid’s highest earner.

According to a report in The Athletic, negotiations between the club and Bellingham have reached an advanced stage, with Madrid keen to reward the midfielder for his contributions since joining the club. The club began working on revised terms in September, with his current contract running until June 2029.

Bellingham currently earns around 15 million euros annually after tax. Under the proposed agreement, his wages are expected to rise significantly, bringing him closer to Vinicius, who reportedly earns around 600,000 euros per week after tax. IANS

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