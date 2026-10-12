Bayern held to 2-2 draw by Augsburg after Neuer’s costly error

BERLIN: Bayern Munich twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at Augsburg on Saturday after a mistake from Manuel Neuer led to the fastest goal in Bundesliga history.

Neuer handed Augsburg the lead after 8.4 seconds with an error that Robin Fellhauer capitalised on, before two assists from Harry Kane helped rescue a point in the second half.

Bayern missed the chance to knock Borussia Dortmund off the top spot after the draw and remains two points behind the league leader in second. Agencies

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