Harry Kane Becomes Fastest to 100 Bundesliga Goals as Bayern Thrash Union Berlin

MUNICH: Harry Kane became the fastest player to 100 Bundesliga goals as Bayern Munich obliterated Union Berlin 7-0 on Friday night.

Kane scored his 100th and 101st goals in just 98 domestic games, obliterating the previous record set by Cologne’s Dieter Mueller in 1977 by 31 games.

Kane has regularly shattered goal-scoring records in his time in Germany, and currently has 156 goals in 156 appearances for the Bavarian club.

“I’m very proud to reach 101 Bundesliga goals,” Kane told Sky Germany.

“In the short time I’ve been here, I’ve loved every second of it. When I’m playing with these players - Michael (Olise), Luis (Diaz) and Jamal (Musiala), I’m going to get chances.

“To have more goals than games is obviously a great stat to have,” he added.

Kane’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, but the English captain confirmed that he was looking to stay at the club, saying, “I’m extremely happy here.

“The talks are ongoing and they’ll be ongoing for the near future. You can see the way I’m playing and the way I connect with the fans.

“Munich in 2028? Maybe. It’ll be a special one.”

On the night, Kane’s record-breaking brace was complemented by a hat-trick from Michael Olise, who was also tripped for the penalty that gave the English striker his record. Jamal Musiala and Ismael Saibari also found the net for the reigning champion.

Bayern is currently top of the Bundesliga with 10 points from four games, though it could be overtaken by Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund if they win over the weekend. Agencies

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