BBL: Tim Seifert joins Sydney Sixers in one-year deal

New Delhi: Hard-hitting New Zealand opener Tim Seifert has signed a one-year deal with the BBL franchise Sydney Sixers, moving from the Melbourne Renegades.

Seifert, who was in stellar form for the Manchester Super Giants in the Hundred, will bolster the Sixers’ opening firepower as Steve Smith is expected to miss the upcoming BBL 16 due to his international commitments.

The move further casts Babar Azam’s future with the club into limbo due to his horror outings for the Sixers last season, where he laboured to 202 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 103.06. IANS

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