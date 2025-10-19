BCCI condoles the tragic loss of Afghan cricketers

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed its deep sorrow and condolences on the tragic loss of three young Afghan cricketers - Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, who lost their lives in the cowardly cross-border airstrikes by Pakistan in Paktika province of Afghanistan. The BCCI stands in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the cricket fraternity, and the families of the departed players during this moment of profound grief and condemns this ghastly and unwarranted attack.

The loss of innocent lives, particularly those of promising sportspersons, is deeply distressing and a matter of great concern, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement issued on Saturday. The BCCI also conveyed its heartfelt sympathies to the people of Afghanistan and shares in their pain and loss. IANS

