BCCI Enforces Match-Day Practice Ban in IPL 2026 for Enhanced Discipline

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is set to be played under stricter operational rules as the governing body, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has introduced new regulations to improve team conduct and logistics during the tournament. According to a report by Cricbuzz, these updated guidelines build on earlier directives issued on March 12. The focus now includes tighter controls on player movement, access rules, and match-day discipline. The new rules were shared with franchises on Tuesday, just before the season opener on March 28, where defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). One key aspect of the revised framework is the total ban on practice sessions on match days. Teams must limit all preparations to specific nets during approved times. Open practice is no longer allowed, and franchises cannot use pitches assigned to other teams, even if they are available earlier. Each team will get two nets and one side wicket on the main square. IANS

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