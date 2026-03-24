BCCI Unveils IPL 2026 Fan Parks in 15 Cities to Enhance Cricket Experience

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the schedule for the IPL Fan Parks 2026 during the first three weekends, coinciding with the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Building on its dedication to expanding the IPL experience beyond stadiums, the Fan Parks will be set up in 15 cities across 11 states over the first three weeks. This will give fans a chance to enjoy the thrill of live IPL matches in a lively, community-focused setting.

Each Fan Park will offer live match screenings and a variety of engaging on-site activities, such as music, entertainment, food courts, kids’ play zones, and interactive fan experiences like virtual batting, bowling nets, face painting, cheer-o-meters, and 360-degree photo booths.

Since starting in 2015, the IPL Fan Park initiative has been crucial in broadening the league’s reach, delivering the excitement and energy of the IPL to fans nationwide. The 2026 season maintains this tradition, allowing fans in various cities to join in the IPL festivities.

The league also stated that details about the upcoming IPL Fan Parks 2026 will be provided in due course after the schedule for the next phase is announced. IANS

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