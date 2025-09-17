Leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru was tremendous learning: Rajat Patidar

Bengaluru: Indian batter Rajat Patidar, who ended Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team's 18-year-long wait for their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy, said that leading the Red and Gold franchise gave him "tremendous learnings".

The star batter now looks to draw on those learnings as he leads India A in the opening match of the three-match one-day series against Australia A, beginning September 30. Tilak Varma, India's T20I mainstay, will be leading in other two matches.

"It is a huge honour for me to captain the India 'A' side for the series against Australia 'A'. I feel this is a great opportunity for me and the team to show the level we are at and be in the reckoning for India call-up with resilient performance," said Patidar as quoted by RCB's press release.

He further added, "In a way, this year has been very special for me, personally, with my on-field abilities being recognised and equally rewarded. It began with the captaincy stint of the MP state team in first class cricket and RCB trusting me with the responsibility of captaining the iconic side. Winning the trophy was only the icing on the cake and along the way, there has been tremendous learnings which will benefit me in the long run."

"As captain of a team, it is about how we come together as a unit and are willing to take a bullet for each other. That's the camaraderie and belief system we had in RCB this season where each one of us stepped up for each other and worked together towards success. It will be a similar approach that we would like to adapt as a team for the India 'A' outing. I am excited and look forward to the new challenge," Patidar said. (ANI)

Also Read: India, Sri Lanka to host Women’s T20 World Cup for Blind

Also Watch: