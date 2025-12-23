BCCI hikes match fee for domestic women’s matches

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced a hike in the match fee for women’s domestic matches.

The raise was approved by the Board’s Apex Council following India’s ODI World Cup triumph earlier this year.

Women cricketers will now earn Rs. 50,000 for playing a One-Day match in domestic cricket. The fee for players not in the playing XI will be Rs. 25,000. Previously, the fee for a domestic One-Day match was Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 10,000 for a player not in the XI.

Similarly, match fee for domestic T20 games also went up. In national T20 tournaments, first XI players will earn Rs 25,000 per match day, with reserves receiving Rs 12,500.

The Apex Council also increased the remuneration for junior cricketers. Players in the Under-23 and Under-19 categories in One-Days will be paid Rs 25,000 per match, while reserves will get Rs 12,500. For T20 matches, the fees will be Rs. 12,500 for the playing XI and Rs. 6,250 for reserves. Agencies

