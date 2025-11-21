Women’s cricket will rise to next level after ODI World Cup win, says Tanuja Kanwer

New Delhi: India’s left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Tanuja Kanwer said the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup win, coming after the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup was retained, would elevate women’s cricket to the next level in the country.

“I think this has been a very good year for India. We won the U-19 World Cup for the first time. We also won the India A series in Australia, and then they also won a bilateral game here against them after 25 (18 years, in New Chandigarh in September).”

“We got a lot of motivation from there. After that, winning the World Cup is a big thing for women's cricket. I think women's cricket will go to the next level from here. It was very important to win the World Cup,” said Tanuja in an exclusive conversation with IANS, on the sidelines of an event by OneDice on Thursday.

Tanuja has managed to play two ODIs and four T20Is for India after putting in impactful and economical performances for the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). “I think WPL has been very good for domestic girls. Before that, we used to get to play for India directly after domestic cricket. So, we couldn't match that level after suddenly going in there.”

“But since WPL came, we started playing with overseas players and are able to match that level in WPL. That's why players don't get nervous when playing for India. They can play comfortably, and I think WPL has played a big role here,” she said.

In Brisbane this year, striking a composed half-century off 57 balls to guide India A to a series win in the 50-over series over Australia A. Walking in with the side in trouble at 157/6 after Minnu Mani’s dismissal, Tanuja steadied the innings with a knock that included three boundaries. IANS

