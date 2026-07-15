Sports

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Named Chairman of ICC Governance Committee

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia becomes ICC Governance Committee Chairman, strengthening India’s role in global cricket administration.
Devajit Saikia
Published on

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has been appointed as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Governance Committee, a key panel responsible for overseeing governance and regulatory affairs in global cricket. The appointment marks a significant milestone for Assam and India, highlighting the growing influence of Indian cricket administrators in the international arena. Saikia’s new role further strengthens India’s presence in the decision-making structures of world cricket.

Also Read: 3rd Guwahati Smart City International Open FIDE Rating Chess Tournament Begins

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia
International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Governance Committee,
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com