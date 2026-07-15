BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Named Chairman of ICC Governance Committee

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has been appointed as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Governance Committee, a key panel responsible for overseeing governance and regulatory affairs in global cricket. The appointment marks a significant milestone for Assam and India, highlighting the growing influence of Indian cricket administrators in the international arena. Saikia’s new role further strengthens India’s presence in the decision-making structures of world cricket.

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